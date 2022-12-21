Nepal SC Orders Release of French Serial Killer Charles Sobhraj

A Frenchman of Indian and Vietnamese parentage, Sobhraj was charged with using a fake passport to enter Nepal and killing two backpackers in 1975, United States citizen Connie Jo Boronzich, 29, and his girlfriend Canadian Laurent Carrière, 26.

The killer was next spotted outside a casino in Nepal on 1 September 2003, after a newspaper published his photograph.

Following this, he was arrested. Two separate murder cases were then filed against him on charges of murdering the couple in 1975 in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur.