Nepal SC Orders Release of French Serial Killer Charles Sobhraj

Charles Sobhraj.
(Photo: IANS)
The Supreme Court of Nepal on Wednesday, 21 December, ordered the release of French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, on the grounds of his age.
A Frenchman of Indian and Vietnamese parentage, Sobhraj was charged with using a fake passport to enter Nepal and killing two backpackers in 1975, United States citizen Connie Jo Boronzich, 29, and his girlfriend Canadian Laurent Carrière, 26.
The killer was next spotted outside a casino in Nepal on 1 September 2003, after a newspaper published his photograph.
Following this, he was arrested. Two separate murder cases were then filed against him on charges of murdering the couple in 1975 in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur.
Sobhraj had been serving 21-year imprisonment in Kathmandu's Central Jail, 20 years for murdering the US citizen and one year and a fine of Rs 2,000 for using a fake passport.
The murderous streak of the Frenchman and his narrow escapes even inspired an eight-part Netflix series titled ‘The Serpent’, released on 2 April 2021.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)