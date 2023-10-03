Curfew Imposed in Nepalese City Over Fears of Communal Violence

According to the Banke District Administration Office, the order was issued over a likely untoward situation due to a protest rally by the Muslim community regarding a social media post targeting the community.

The local administration had to intervene after signs of social and religious disharmony emerged in the city.

On Tuesday, a group of Hindus gathered in Nepalgunj and initiated a demonstration. Tensions had been escalating between the Hindu and Muslim communities in the area, according to local news reports.

As per the reports, on Monday, 2 October, the district administration office had issued an urgent notice urging people not to carry out activities that could harm religious harmony and spread hatred.

On Tuesday morning, various religious leaders, people’s representatives, and civil society leaders had taken out a rally in Nepalgunj with an aim to promote social harmony.