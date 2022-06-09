Nassar Sexual Abuse Case: 90 Women Sue FBI for Mishandling Investigation

A group of 90 women, including United States Olympic team gymnasts, filed lawsuits on Wednesday, 8 June, against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), seeking more than $1 billion in damages for its failure to investigate sexual abuse by former US Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar, even though it had credible information about his crimes.

This comes two weeks after the Justice Department decided against prosecuting two former FBI agents accused of mishandling the 2015 investigation against him.

This had given him the leeway to assault girls for a year before being arrested by Michigan authorities.