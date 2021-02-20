NASA Releases First Images of Mars Taken by Perseverance Rover

A day after making a successful landing on Mars, NASA's Perseverance rover has sent some stunning photos of the Red Planet, including a high-resolution colour selfie. The selfie is part of a video taken by several cameras as the rover touched down on Mars on 18 February.
"While NASA's Mars Curiosity rover sent back a stop-motion movie of its descent, Perseverance's cameras are intended to capture video of its touchdown and this new still image was taken from that footage, which is still being relayed to Earth and processed," the US space agency said in a statement on Friday.
After landing, two of the Hazard Cameras (Hazcams) captured views from the front and rear of the rover, showing one of its wheels in the Martian dirt.
A key objective for Perseverance's mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life.
Subsequent NASA missions, in cooperation with ESA (the European Space Agency), would send spacecraft to Mars to collect these cached samples from the surface and return them to Earth for in-depth analysis.
In the days to come, engineers will pore over the rover's system data, updating its software and beginning to test its various instruments. In the following weeks, Perseverance will test its robotic arm and take its first, short drive.
It will be at least one or two months until Perseverance will find a flat location to drop off Ingenuity, the mini-helicopter attached to the rover's belly, and even longer before it finally hits the road, beginning its science mission and searching for its first sample of Martian rock and sediment.
(With IANS inputs.)
