Must Fight COVID Together: Pak PM Expresses Solidarity With India

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Saturday, 24 April, expressed solidarity with India as it battles a second COVID wave with another record rise of 3,46,786 cases in the country.

In a tweet, he wrote, “Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood and the world.”

“I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together,” he said.