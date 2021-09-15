PM Modi, Mamata, Abdul Baradar Among TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar have featured on TIME Magazine’s list of 100 most influential people of 2021. Image used for representation purpose.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Wednesday, 15 September, featured on TIME Magazine’s list of 100 most influential people of 2021.
The list also includes US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan and former US president Donald Trump.
Other prominent names on the list include:
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny
Tennis player Naomi Osaka
Music icon Britney Spears
Executive Director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council
Manjusha P. Kulkarni
Apple CEO Tim Cook
First African and first woman to lead the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Published: 15 Sep 2021,09:45 PM IST