MEA Summons Swiss Ambassador Over 'Anti-India' Posters Near UN Office in Geneva

The posters, which feature slogans opposing alleged violence against women and minorities in India, sprung up in a square in front of the UN office during the latest session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).
(Photo: Twitter)
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday, 5 March, summoned the Swiss ambassador over "unfounded and malicious anti-India" posters put up in front of the United Nations (UN) office in Geneva, PTI reported, quoting sources.
Swiss ambassador to New Delhi, Ralf Heckner, told the MEA that he would convey India's concerns to Berne "with all the seriousness it deserves."
Sources further told PTI that "the secretary (West), MEA, today called in the Swiss ambassador and raised the issue of unfounded and malicious anti-India posters in front of the UN building in Geneva."
They added that the posters do not reflect the position of the Swiss government.
A video of the posters, which is being widely circulated on social media and has over a million views, shows slogans such as, "Women in India are treated as slaves"; "Serious violation of child rights in India"; "India stop burning churches" etc.