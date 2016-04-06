In Pics: Melania Trump’s Journey From Model to First Lady

Recently a super PAC ‘Make America Awesome’ put out an attack against her featuring a nude image of Melania from a 2000 GQ photoshoot. It hinted that if Trump was to win the elections, she would be the first lady of the US (FLOTUS) so voters should support Ted Cruz instead.

The slut-shaming ad was widely slammed as sexist. Many even pointed out that Melania shouldn’t become FLOTUS, not because of who she is but because of her husband and his, often controversial and bigoted, views.