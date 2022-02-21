May Recognise Ukraine's Separatist Republics as Nations, Decision Today: Putin

In a move that would further heighten tensions with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday, 21 February, said that the country was considering recognising the independence of east Ukraine's two separatist republics, adding that "The decision will be taken today."

"Our goal is to listen to our colleagues and determine our next steps in this direction, bearing in mind both the appeals of the leaders of the DNR and LNR to recognise their independence," Putin was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

The rebel leaders of the two regions, Donetsk and Lugansk, had appealed to Putin to be recognised by Russia. The separatist republics had declared themselves independent of Kyiv's rule in 2014, after Ukraine's pro-EU revolution.