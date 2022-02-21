May Recognise Ukraine's Separatist Republics as Nations, Decision Today: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(Photo : Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
In a move that would further heighten tensions with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday, 21 February, said that the country was considering recognising the independence of east Ukraine's two separatist republics, adding that "The decision will be taken today."
"Our goal is to listen to our colleagues and determine our next steps in this direction, bearing in mind both the appeals of the leaders of the DNR and LNR to recognise their independence," Putin was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.
The rebel leaders of the two regions, Donetsk and Lugansk, had appealed to Putin to be recognised by Russia. The separatist republics had declared themselves independent of Kyiv's rule in 2014, after Ukraine's pro-EU revolution.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had previously said that Russia's acceptance of the appeals to recognise the separatist republics would amount to a "gross violation of the international law."
"Enactment of this resolution would further undermine Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, constitute a gross violation of international law... and necessitate a swift and firm response from the United States in full coordination with our Allies and partners," Blinken had said on 16 February.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said that he no longer felt that a 2015 plan agreed with France, Germany and Kyiv would be able to resolve Ukraine's separatist conflict, reported AFP.
His comments came after Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba rejected the Russian Army's report, which said that it had killed five 'saboteurs' from Ukraine on Russian territory. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the report fake news.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)