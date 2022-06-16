Man Confesses To Burying Bodies of Missing Journalist, Guide in Amazon: Cops

Journalist Dom Phillips and his guide Bruno Pereira went missing on 5 June, in an Amazonian area.
A day after the Brazilian police arrested a second suspect in connection with the disappearance of a British journalist and an indigenous expert in the Amazon, one of the them confessed to burying the bodies on Wednesday, 15 June.
Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, a fisherman who was arrested on 7 June, had earlier denied any involvement, BBC reported.
Although Amarildo hasn't yet confessed to killing the men and has only said that he participated in the incident, the police said that he recounted the crime precisely and knew where the bodies were buried, news agency AFP reported.
This marked the end of a 10-day search in the country involving the army, navy and police.
The latest suspect in the case, Oseney da Costa Oliveira, who was arrested on Tuesday, 14 June, is reportedly Amarildo's brother. He was booked in Atalaia do Norte, the city that Phillips and Pereira were coming back to when they disappeared after receiving threats during a trip.
Although the police have said that they expect to arrest more people in the coming days and that the motives were under investigation, Univaja, the region's indigenous association, that first alerted the police when the duo went missing, said:
President Jair Bolsonaro, whose government has drawn flak for prolonging the investigation, said on Wednesday that Philips was disliked because "he wrote a lot of articles against illegal gold miners (and) environmental issues."
He was criticised for blaming the missing men for their disappearance, and saying that "they should have redoubled the precautions."
"Although we are still awaiting final confirmation, this tragic finale puts an end to the anguish of not knowing where Dom and Bruno were," Phillips' Brazilian wife, Alessandra Sampaio, in a statement Wednesday.
Phillips and Pereira were reportedly travelling by a boat when they went missing on 5 June, and locals indicated that both were under threat over their work advocating for indigenous rights in the region.
As per The Guardian report, personal items, including clothing, were spotted during a search operation in the Javari region on Monday, 13 June.
Pereira, 41, who is a well-regarded champion of indigenous people in the region was his guide. He was reportedly being threated by miners, loggers and illegal fishermen who had been trying to take over protected lands.
Their disappearance had triggered global outrage, including attention from high-profile political figures and the Irish rock band U2.
(With inputs from BBC, The Guardian, and AFP.)
