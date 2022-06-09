Man Charged With Attempt To Murder US Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh

According to the affidavit cited by Reuters, Roske told the authorities that he was troubled by the draft opinion and was also upset over the recent school shooting in Texas. He said he was concerned that Kavanaugh would vote against gun regulations in an impending firearms rights case, as per the report.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for attempted murder of a US judge.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that President Biden condemned the actions targeting Kavanaugh "in strong terms".

"As the president has consistently made clear, public officials, including judges, must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety or that of their families, and any threats of violence or attempts to intimidate justices have no place in our society," she said.