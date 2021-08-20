King Abdullah Names Ismail Sabri Yaakob as Malaysia’s 9th Prime Minister

Who is Ismail Sabri Yaakob:

Sabri was a lawyer before he joined politics and has held several ministerial posts in previous UMNO governments.

Under Muhyiddin’s government in March 2020, Ismail was named defence minister, while becoming the government’s public face with daily briefings related to the pandemic.

Further, as Muhyiddin tried to garner support from UNMO, Sabri was made the deputy prime minister in July.