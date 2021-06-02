Malala Yousafzai Features on Cover of British Vogue’s July Edition

She said she had “never really been in the company of people my own age because I was recovering from the incident, and travelling around the world, publishing a book and doing a documentary, and so many things were happening.”

Malala, who became the youngest-ever winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, as an activist for girls to have the universal right to education, said that she did not write anything about the award on her personal statement for Oxford.

“I felt a bit embarrassed,” she said.

In the interview, Malala also revealed that her fame affected her schooling in Birmingham. She said that it was awkward for her when people would often come up to her and ask, “What was it like when you met Emma Watson, or Angelina Jolie or Obama?”