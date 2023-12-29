Maine Becomes Second State to Disqualify Donald Trump From 2024 Race Ballot

After the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified former president Donald Trump from running for office earlier this month, the US state of Maine became the second state to do the same on Thursday, 28 December.

The Maine decision was taken by a state official who removed Trump's name as a presidential candidate via the 14th Amendment.

Trump’s name has been removed from the state’s 2024 ballot, citing the 14th Amendment’s s "insurrectionist ban," reported CNN.