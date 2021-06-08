Mahatma Gandhi’s Great-Granddaughter Sentenced to Jail for Fraud

Ashish Lata Ramgobin, great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, was sentenced to a seven-year jail term on 7 June, Monday, by a Durban court in South Africa.

According to a PTI report, Ramgobin, 56, has been found guilty for committing a fraud of 6.2 million rand.

Lata Ramgobin is the daughter of the eminent activists Ela Gandhi and late Mewa Ramgobin.