'Lucky to Be Safe': From Kandahar, Danish Siddiqui's Last Dispatch for Reuters

Danish Siddiqui, acclaimed photojournalist and chief photographer for Reuters in India, was killed on Friday, 16 July, in clashes that broke out between Afghan forces and Taliban forces in Spin Boldak, a border town in Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

According to reports, Afghan forces were reportedly fighting to retake a market area in Spin Boldak, where Siddiqui was caught in "Taliban crossfire".

Amid conflict in the country, which is seeing a withdrawal of the US troops and an aggressive advancing and retaking of territory by Taliban insurgents, Siddiqui had been embedded with the Afghan forces as a photojournalist for his news organisation.