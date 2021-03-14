London Police’s Handling of Everard Mourners Sparks Outrage

The Metropoliton Police in London has come under widespread criticism for handcuffing protesters who had gathered to mourn Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old who was murdered while she was walking back home, reported news agency Reuters.
According to the report, police officers scuffled with some among hundreds of protesters who had taken out a candlelit vigil near Clapham Common, from where Everard, a marketing executive, disappeared on 3 March.
WHY IS THE PROTEST SIGNIFICANT ?
The police’s handling of the protest comes after Wayne Couzens, a serving Metropolitan Police officer, appeared in court in London after being charged with the kidnap and murder of a 33-year-old woman.
According to local media reports, Couzens joined London's Metropolitan Police in 2018 and guarded foreign embassies before his arrest.
HOW DID LONDON REACT?
Reclaim These Streets, a group that had initially organised the protest, said that they were both saddened and angered by the “manhandling of women” at a vigil organised against male violence.
WHAT IS THE POLICE SAYING?
The vigil was called-off by its organisers after the police denied permission, owing to COVID-19 restrictions.
According to the BBC, police said that it had made four arrests to “protect people’s safety.” Adding that it was only acting responsibly to ensure public safety, the police said that a review of their action would be carried out to see if any lessons can be learned.
(With inputs from Reuters, IANS and BBC)
