London Police’s Handling of Everard Mourners Sparks Outrage

The Metropoliton Police in London has come under widespread criticism for handcuffing protesters who had gathered to mourn Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old who was murdered while she was walking back home, reported news agency Reuters.

According to the report, police officers scuffled with some among hundreds of protesters who had taken out a candlelit vigil near Clapham Common, from where Everard, a marketing executive, disappeared on 3 March.