London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Track to Win Third Time, But Dissatisfaction Looms

Polls have consistently shown that the incumbent mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, appears to be on track to win a third term in office at the upcoming mayoral elections on 2 May.
(Photo Credit: Kamran Akter/The Quint)
While the mayoral race clearly didn’t narrow much in this period, there is reason to believe the race may become tighter as election day nears.
Khan’s lead in the mayoral race is not built on high levels of satisfaction with his previous performance in the role.
Khan’s rather lacklustre approval ratings make his lead appear rather shallower.
This could be due to Khan’s decision, which came into effect in August 2023, to expand the ultra-low emissions zone (Ulez). We know that outer London residents were considerably less supportive of this policy. Data from our October 2023 poll shows that while 52% of those living in inner London supported the Ulez expansion, it garnered the support of only 32% of those living in outer London.
That said, the popularity of the Labour party, and the relative unpopularity of the Conservative party in London, works to Khan’s advantage. We know that Londoners tend to vote along party lines at mayoral elections.
This helps to explain why Khan is doing better in the mayoral race than his satisfaction ratings might suggest.
The Liberal Democrat and Green party’s mayoral candidates – Rob Blackie and Zoe Garbett – are currently polling at only moderate levels (10% and 9% respectively). If their vote shares were to improve, Khan’s could take a hit.
What’s more, in the 2021 mayoral race, the polls overstated Khan’s lead over his nearest rival, the Conservative’s Shaun Bailey.
A recent poll, commissioned by the Mile End Institute, where we are both based, and fielded by YouGov from 12-19 February, found that 52% of Londoners felt policing, crime and personal safety was one of the most important issues currently facing the city and its population. Meanwhile, 46% opted for the provision of affordable quality homes and 37% for healthcare provision in the capital.
The next most important issue, according to Londoners, was the affordability of public transport, which 25% of respondents highlighted.
Londoners’ concerns about policing, crime and personal safety are likely, at least in part, to be a reflection of their low levels of trust in the Metropolitan police service. In the same Mile End Institute/YouGov survey, just 5% of Londoners were found to have “a great deal” of trust in the Met. By contrast, 36% had “not very much” trust in the service and 14% had “no trust at all”. Trust in the Met is particularly low among ethnic minority Londoners. We find that almost one fifth (19%) of black and ethnic minotiry Londoners report having “no trust at all” in the service, compared to around one tenth of white Londoners (11%).
Londoners are also worried about the affordability of city living.
The question is whether these same issues will be at the forefront of the minds of Londoners when deciding how to vote. Recent polling, commissioned by ITV News, and fielded by Survation from 21-26 March, certainly suggests so.
When asked to select the single most important issue in deciding how to cast their vote at the upcoming London mayoral election, the most popular option chosen by respondents was the cost of living (41%), followed by crime (12%) and healthcare (11%). London’s economy and housing came in fourth and fifth places, respectively, selected by just less than 10%.
(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author's own. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)
