Liz Cheney, the Most Vocal Anti-Trump Republican, Loses Primary Election in US

Liz Cheney, the strongest Republican critic of former US President Donald Trump, has been ousted in the primary election for the state of Wyoming.

"Two years ago, I won this primary with 73 percent of the vote. I could easily have done the same again. The path was clear, but it would have required that I go along with President Trump's lie about the 2020 election," she said while conceding her defeat.

Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, who played a huge role in the 2003 Iraq War, chaired the House Republican Conference, the third-highest position in the House Republican leadership, from 2019 to 2021.