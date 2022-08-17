Liz Cheney, the Most Vocal Anti-Trump Republican, Loses Primary Election in US

Liz Cheney. Image used for representation only.
Liz Cheney, the strongest Republican critic of former US President Donald Trump, has been ousted in the primary election for the state of Wyoming.
"Two years ago, I won this primary with 73 percent of the vote. I could easily have done the same again. The path was clear, but it would have required that I go along with President Trump's lie about the 2020 election," she said while conceding her defeat.
Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, who played a huge role in the 2003 Iraq War, chaired the House Republican Conference, the third-highest position in the House Republican leadership, from 2019 to 2021.
Cheney was also appointed as the vice chairwoman of the United States House Select Committee on the 6 January attack, and has taken the lead in presenting evidence against Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
In the primary election, she lost to Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman, previously a candidate for the 2018 Wyoming gubernatorial election.
"I think we need to make the federal government largely irrelevant to our everyday lives," Hageman told her audience once in a campaign rally.
