'Something I'm Thinking About': Cheney Hints at Presidential Run To Stop Trump

Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who lost her primary election on Wednesday, 17 August, has revealed that she is considering running for US president in an all-out effort to prevent former US President Donald Trump from winning another term.

"It's something I’m thinking about, and I'll make a decision in the coming months," she said, while responding to a question on NBC's Today show.

On Tuesday night, 16 August, Cheney had said that she would "do whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office," reported Reuters.