Indian Eatery in Bahrain Shutdown After Allegedly Denying Entry to Hijabi Woman

On 24 March, the restaurant said that the manager, who erred in this particular incident, has been suspended.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Laterns also welcomed Bahraini citizens to have complimentary food at the restaurant on 29 March "as a goodwill gesture".

“Everyone is welcome to Lanterns as how it has been for more than 35 years that we have been serving all nationalities in the beautiful Kingdom of Bahrain. Lanterns is a place for everyone to come enjoy with their families and feel at home. In this instance, a mistake has been made by a manager who is now being suspended as this does not represent who we are. As a goodwill gesture, we welcome all our Bahraini patrons to Lanterns on Tuesday 29th of March to have complimentary food on us," the statement read.