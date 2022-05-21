Telangana Minister Asks Indian Diaspora in UK ‘To Promote Progress..’

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao
Twitter/Minister for IT, Industries
In an address to India and UK-based industrialists in London, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao urged the Indian diaspora to promote India's progress. Rao spoke at a meeting held by the UK Consul General Office at the Nehru Centre in London.
The young population of the country is India's biggest asset, he said, adding that revolutionary policies and government reforms were going to be crucial for India to compete with the rest of the world.
An investment-friendly environment would appeal to global firms and in turn enhance international relations, he said.
The minister expanded on Telangana's journey since its formation and highlighted its progress and policies inspite of having "overcome crisis".
Education, employment, and economic development were his primary topics of concern throughout the address.
The Nehru Centre Director Amish Tripathi, UK Deputy High Commissioner to AP and Telangana Andrew Fleming, and India's Deputy High Commissioner to London Sujit Ghosh were also in attendance.
