Kristallnacht: 83 Years Since Nazi Germany Formalised Anti-Semitic Violence

The literal English translation of the German word Kristallnacht is "Crystal Night".

In history and popular culture, however, it is interpreted as "the Night of the Broken Glass." You'll get to know why this is the case by the end of this section.

On the night of 9-10 November 1938, the Nazi government led by Adolf Hitler organised a series of coordinated attacks on the Jewish community of Germany.

The trigger for this Nazi-perpetrated anti-Semitic violence was the assassination of German diplomat Ernst Eduard vom Rath in Paris on 7 November, by a 17-year-old Polish Jew named Herschel Grynszpan.

The young boy had just been made aware of his parents being deported from Germany to Poland.