‘If You Wish To Sleep Well...’: Kim Jong’s Sister Warns Joe Biden

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, threatened the United States on Tuesday, 16 March, saying, “If you wish to sleep well for the next four years, it would be better not to create work from the start that will make you lose sleep,” state media reported.

This comes after top Biden administration officials began their visit to Tokyo and Seoul. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Japan on Monday, with the aim of rallying military deals as a defence against China and establishing a united front against the nuclear-armed North.