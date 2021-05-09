Bomb Explodes Near Girls’ School in Kabul, At least 33 Killed

The death toll in the explosion that took place here on Saturday near a school has risen to 33, officials said. Besides, 55 others who sustained injuries were taken to different hospitals, according to Afghanistan's Interior Ministry's spokesman Tariq Arian, DPA news agency reported.

Arian said that casualties –all of whom were civilians, most of them young girls – were likely to rise.

He confirmed that an explosion occurred at 4.27 pm near a school in Dasht-e-Barchi, a Shia-Hazara-populated area of the Afghan capital. Arian said the area has been cordoned off by police, without giving further details.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.