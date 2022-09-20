US' Baltimore City Judge Overturned Adnan Syed's Conviction After 23 Years

A judge reversed the conviction of Adnan Syed, a Muslim- American, who spent 23 years in jail fighting his conviction on the charges that he murdered his former high school girlfriend, a case that drew the eyes of the world after it was documented in the first season of the popular podcast "Serial".

Baltimore City Circuit Court's Judge Melissa M. Phinn vacated the conviction "in the interests of fairness and justice" as she found that prosecutors had not been able to turn over the evidence that would have helped Syed during trial and even discovered new evidence that could have impacted the outcome of Syed's case.

Prosecutors have been given 30 days to decide whether they will be seeking a new trial or drop the charges against Syed. In the meantime, Syed, born to immigrants from Pakistan, has been placed under home detention.

According to the prosecutors, an investigation had led them to two possible "alternative suspects," however, these individuals have neither been named publicly or charged, as per a report by The New York Times.