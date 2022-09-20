US' Baltimore City Judge Overturned Adnan Syed's Conviction After 23 Years

In a file photo, Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East in Baltimore prior to a hearing.
(Photo: AP)
A judge reversed the conviction of Adnan Syed, a Muslim- American, who spent 23 years in jail fighting his conviction on the charges that he murdered his former high school girlfriend, a case that drew the eyes of the world after it was documented in the first season of the popular podcast "Serial".
Baltimore City Circuit Court's Judge Melissa M. Phinn vacated the conviction "in the interests of fairness and justice" as she found that prosecutors had not been able to turn over the evidence that would have helped Syed during trial and even discovered new evidence that could have impacted the outcome of Syed's case.
Prosecutors have been given 30 days to decide whether they will be seeking a new trial or drop the charges against Syed. In the meantime, Syed, born to immigrants from Pakistan, has been placed under home detention.
According to the prosecutors, an investigation had led them to two possible "alternative suspects," however, these individuals have neither been named publicly or charged, as per a report by The New York Times.
A few moments after the judge's announcement, Syed climbed down the courthouse steps, smiled and gave a small wave before getting into a waiting car. He didn't say anything to reporters who surrounded him.
Now a 41-year-old man, Syed had been serving a life sentence for the strangulation of his one time girlfriend and high school classmate Hae Min Lee, whose body was found "buried in a part in Baltimore County in 1999".
About 17-years-old at the time, Syed, kept reiterating his innocence and in 2014, after the debut of "Serial" questions arose whether or not he received a fair trial.
With its in-depth examination of the unfolding of the events leading up to Hae Min Lee's death and Syed's conviction, the podcast "Serial" gained pop-culture popularity. It also covered the inconsistencies of his lawyer who consented to being disbarred at the backdrop of complaints of wrongdoings in 2001 and died in 2004.
However, it wasn't until September 2022, that prosecutors recommended that his conviction be "vacated" and that he should be given the opportunity of a new trial because, according to them, "the state no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction."
(With inputs from The New York Times and The Baltimore Sun)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)