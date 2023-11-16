Military Cooperation, Fentanyl, Taiwan: Hits & Misses from the Biden-Xi Meeting

“President Xi responded: Look, peace is all well and good, but at some point we need to move towards resolution more generally,” the official added.

Military Diplomacy: While China severed military-to-military communications with the US in August 2022 after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, Biden said that the two leaders agreed to resume military contact.

According to reports, the US President made an explicit request to institutionalise military dialogue and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will meet his Chinese counterpart to establish a consistent channel for military communication.

Fentanyl: According to a Reuters report, Biden and Xi agreed to cooperate on addressing the source of fentanyl, an opioid which is the leading cause of drug overdose in the US. With the agreement, China is set to go after specific companies that produce the precursors of fentanyl.

The West Asian Conflict: The two leaders also held talks over the conflict in Israel and Gaza, with one US official telling reporters that Biden asked China to use its influence over Iran to urge it not to take provocative steps that may add to the conflict.

Biden also reportedly pressed Xi to continue to withhold Chinese military support towards Russia's invasion of Ukraine.