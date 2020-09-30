Joe Biden Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize By UK Labour MP

File image of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. | (Photo: AP)

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize by a Labour Party member of the UK Parliament and British lawmaker Chris Bryant. Biden has now joined US President Donald Trump on the list of Nobel Peace Prize nominees as the battle for the White House is in its final stages.

Chris Bryant is a member of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee and chair of the Standards and Privileges Committee. Bryant had said that Biden deserves to be nominated “for his dedication to argument and political debate during a turbulent time in American politics,” Sky News reported.

Nominations for 2020 Nobel Prize awards will be closed on 31 January 2021 and the winner will be announced on 9 October in Oslo.

(With inputs from Sky News and Indian Express)