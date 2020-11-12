Joe Biden Names Longtime Advisor Ron Klain as Chief of Staff

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, 11 November, named Ron Klain, his long time advisor to be his White House Chief of Staff.
Klain is a veteran Democratic operative and Biden’s long time confidant, reported New York Times.
Klain will lead the White House which is likely to be consumed by the response to the coronavirus pandemic. He will also face a challenge while working with a divided Congress that could include a Republican-led Senate.
Klain served as the coordinator to the Ebola response during the 2014 outbreak.
Kalin served as Chief of Staff to then-Vice President Biden from 2009 to 2011. During the Obama administration, Klain played an important role in economic recovery efforts and the passage of the Affordable Care Act, reported AP.
In a statement, Biden called Klain an “invaluable” advisor.
“His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again.”Joe Biden, US President-elect
“Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together, including as we rescued the American economy from one of the worst downturns in our history in 2009 and later overcame a daunting public health emergency in 2014,” said President-elect Joe Biden.
“It’s the honor of a lifetime to serve President-elect Biden in this role, and I am humbled by his confidence. I look forward to helping him and the Vice President-elect assemble a talented and diverse team to work in the White House, as we tackle their ambitious agenda for change, and seek to heal the divides in our country”Ron Klain
Klain also worked as an advisor on President-elect Biden’s 1988 and 2008 Presidential campaigns.
(With inputs from New York Times, AP)
