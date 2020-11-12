Joe Biden Names Longtime Advisor Ron Klain as Chief of Staff

Klain also worked as an advisor on President-elect Biden’s 1988 and 2008 Presidential campaigns.

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, 11 November, named Ron Klain, his long time advisor to be his White House Chief of Staff.

Klain is a veteran Democratic operative and Biden’s long time confidant, reported New York Times.



Klain will lead the White House which is likely to be consumed by the response to the coronavirus pandemic. He will also face a challenge while working with a divided Congress that could include a Republican-led Senate.

Klain served as the coordinator to the Ebola response during the 2014 outbreak.