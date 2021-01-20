In Photos: Biden-Harris Inauguration Underway in US Capitol
Here are photos from the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol.
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive at the East Front of the US Capitol ahead of Biden’s inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington. | (Photo: PTI)
US President-Elect Joe Biden said it was "a new day in America" as he prepared to become the 46th head of the United States at an inauguration ceremony in Washington.
Kamala Harris too is set to create history as the first ever woman vice president of the country. Here are photos from the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol.
The US Capitol ahead of the 59th Presidential inauguration.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stop to talk with the media as they walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House.President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonieS.Washington: Teri McClain, of Seattle, poses near the Capitol Building ahead of President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration ceremony. Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington . Former President George W Bush and his wife Laura arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington.
