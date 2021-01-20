‘A New Day in America’: Joe Biden Tweets Ahead of Inauguration

Ahead of inauguration on Wednesday, 20 January, US President Joe Biden tweeted “It’s a new day in America.”
Departing from tradition, former president Donald Trump left the White House with former First Lady Melania Trump, skipping the inauguration of his successor.
Ahead of inauguration on Wednesday, 20 January, US President Joe Biden tweeted “It’s a new day in America.” He is all set to become the 46th US President.
Donald Trump departs White House, becomes the first US President to miss successor’s inauguration in over a century.
At his departure ceremony, Trump recounted his achievements as a president and extended gratitude to friends and family for their “effort and hard work.”
Hollywood A-listers missing from Donald Trump's entry to the White House four years ago are all in for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The who's who of live entertainment has descended on Fortress Washington, taking forward a tradition that began in the 1940s and repurposing it for global audiences online in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic's winter surge in the US.
Lady Gaga will be singing the national anthem on Wednesday on the West Front of the Capitol, where exactly a fortnight ago a violent pro-Trump mob stormed the building in a stunning bid overturn the election results. Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks will also headline the musical elements of a historic afternoon.
The evening features Tom Hanks hosting a special 90 minute prime time programme "Celebrating America," which takes the place of the official inaugural balls and mixes in stories of ordinary Americans going about their lives during a pandemic. After opening remarks from Biden and Harris, the spotlight shifts to Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, and Kerry Washington.
YouTube extended the suspension of outgoing US President Donald Trump's channel with 2.79 million subscribers for at least another week.
The initial ban on new uploads on the channel came after the violence at the US Capitol by some Trump supporters earlier this month.
Joe Biden is all set to take oath as the 46th US President on Wednesday, 20 January, amid a barrage of challenges and crises facing America after five years of Trump rule.
A country deeply divided following an unprecedented mob attack on the US Capitol and the threat of coronavirus pandemic are the two greatest challenges facing the Biden administration.
Published: 20 Jan 2021,06:49 PM IST