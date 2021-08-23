‘Hope is We Won’t Have to Extend’ Deadline: Biden on Evacuations in Afghanistan

United States President Joe Biden on Sunday, 22 August, said that extending the deployment of troops for the evacuation mission in Afghanistan beyond the 31 August deadline has been under discussion.

Biden gave updated remarks about the ongoing evacuation while addressing reporters at the White House on Sunday afternoon, news agency Xinhua reported.



"There are discussions going on among us and the military about extending, our hope is we will not have to extend," said Biden when asked about the deadline.