‘Hope is We Won’t Have to Extend’ Deadline: Biden on Evacuations in Afghanistan

United States President Joe Biden on Sunday, 22 August, said that extending the deployment of troops for the evacuation mission in Afghanistan beyond the 31 August deadline has been under discussion.
Biden gave updated remarks about the ongoing evacuation while addressing reporters at the White House on Sunday afternoon, news agency Xinhua reported.
"There are discussions going on among us and the military about extending, our hope is we will not have to extend," said Biden when asked about the deadline.
Biden in July ordered the US military to end its mission in Afghanistan by the end of this month.
The US has been scrambling to evacuate Americans and its Afghan partners from the country since the Taliban entered the capital Kabul on 15 August.
He said the US is executing a plan to move Americans to the Kabul airport compound and had extended access and the safe zone around the airport.
The President also noted the security environment is changing rapidly on the ground.
Earlier during the day, the Pentagon ordered commercial airlines to support the evacuation missions.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had ordered the Commander of US Transportation Command "to activate Stage I of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF)", which provides the Pentagon access to commercial air mobility resources to support evacuation from Afghanistan, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement.
The statement added that the commercial planes would not fly into Kabul airport.
This is the third time in history the US military has activated the CRAF, according to the Pentagon.
The first was for the Gulf War and the second for the Iraq War.
