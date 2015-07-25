Jim Corbett: the Hunter, the Conservationist, the Legend

It’s not every day that the words hunter and conservationist are used in a sentence to refer to the same person, but that’s exactly who Edward James Corbett was. He was a man who used his hunting prowess for the good of both animals and humankind.
Born in Nainital on 25 July 1875, during the British Raj, Jim Corbett grew in close proximity to forests and would embark on excursions that helped him familiarise himself with many birds and animals. Because of this close-quarters interaction with wildlife, he became a good hunter and tracker.
Corbett was often asked to kill man-eating tigers and leopards by the government of the United Provinces, which now comprise the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He killed 33 man-eaters between 1907 and 1938 – 19 tigers and 14 leopards including the infamous Champawat Tiger – and was considered responsible for 436 recorded deaths and the Panar Leopard. This leopard was thought to have killed 400 people.
Despite developing these skills as a hunter, his interactions with nature left him with a deep respect for the animal world, especially tigers and big cats. In the foreword to Jim Corbett’s book ‘Man-eaters of Kumaon,’ the Marquess of Linlithgow bears witness to this respect and admiration.
He goes on to add that Jim Corbett had often told him “of the intense happiness he has derived from his observations of wild life”.
Though Corbett was famous for helping the residents of villages like Garhwal and Kumaon by ridding them of man-eaters, he was an environmentalist at the end of the day. In the author’s note in ‘Man-eaters of Kumaon’, Corbett makes it a point to highlight that man-eaters are, in fact, an anomaly and not a natural occurrence.
Corbett also tried his best to highlight the role of humans in the creation of man-eaters.
It is this love for nature that led to the naming of the Jim Corbett National Park, the famous tiger reserve in Uttarakhand, after him.
(This story was first published on 25 July 2015, and has been reposted from The Quint's archives to mark Jim Corbett's death anniversary.)
