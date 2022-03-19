Japan's PM Kishida Meets PM Modi in Delhi, Expected To Offer $42 Bn Investment

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in Delhi, soon after arriving in India on Saturday, 19 March.
(Photo Courtesy: PMO)
"Advancing friendship with Japan. Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Fumio Kishida held productive talks in New Delhi. Both leaders discussed ways to boost economic and cultural linkages between the two countries," the Indian prime minister's office said in a statement.
PM Kishida is in India for a two-day annual summit with a focus on strengthening security and economic ties. During his visit, Kishida is expected to announce a plan to invest 5 trillion yen (roughly $42 billion) in India over five years.
This is his first meeting with Prime Minister Modi since he assumed office last year. The Japanese prime minister was received at the airport by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
"At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Japan HE Mr Kishida Fumio will be undertaking an official visit to New Delhi from 19-20 March 2022 for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. The Summit would be the first meeting of the two leaders," the External Affairs Ministry had said in a statement.
"The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said in its statement.
The previous annual summit had taken place in Tokyo in October 2018 when Shinzo Abe was the prime minister of Japan.
"Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine coincides with this trip, I'd like to emphasise the importance of international unity and confirm that Japan and India will work together on various issues," Kishida had said in a press statement, ahead of the meeting.
India, Japan, the United States, and Australia, are part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a worldwide security framework.
Japan has imposed sanctions on Russian individuals and organisations since the Ukraine invasion began on 24 February and has accepted Ukrainian refugees. India is the only member of Quad that has not condemned the invasion.
In 2014, Shinzo Abe had announced 3.5 trillion yen in investment over five years during a visit to India. Subsequently, Japan had pledged support to India's urban infrastructure development as well as a high-speed railway based on its 'Shinkansen' bullet train network.
(With inputs from Nikkei)
