Japan's Ruling Party Votes to Elect New Leader Ahead of 2021 General Election

The two female candidates are polar opposites of one another. Takaichi is conservative while Noda belongs to the LDP's liberal faction. Neither have too much support from party or public, and are not expected to be of much concern to Kono or Fumio, the reports added.

In this vote, the candidate with the clear majority wins the leadership role. But that seems unlikely due to the tight race between Kono and Fumio.

If there is no majority winner, the candidates who finished in the top two in the first round will immediately contest against each other in a run-off vote, Reuters reported.

