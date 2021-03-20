7.2 Japan Earthquake Shakes Tokyo Houses; Tsunami Warning Issued

A strong earthquake in Japan on Saturday, 20 March, triggered a tsunami warning for the island country’s northeast coast. Estimated to be 7.2 on the Richter scale, the earthquake shook buildings in the capital Tokyo, news agency AP reported.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake was centred 34 km (21 miles) east of Ishinomaki at a depth of 60 km.

The Kyodo news agency said its epicentre was off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for Miyagi Prefecture. The shaking started just before 6:10 pm local time (2:40 pm IST), AP reported.