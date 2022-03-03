Jan 6 Committee Claims Trump Violated Laws in Bid to Overturn Election Results

Former United States President Donald Trump.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@LeslieMierow)
In a court filing on Wednesday, 2 March, the House Select Committee that has been investigating the 6 January Capitol attack, stated that former President Donald Trump violated multiple federal laws in his attempt to overturn the results the 2020 presidential election.
The alleged legal violations were brought up by the committee in a California federal court, while it was challenging lawyer John Eastman.
The conservative lawyer has refused to diclose thousands of emails that the committee had requested.
These emails relate to Trump's role in trying to convince Vice President Mike Pence to not go through with the certification of votes in the US Senate, the session that was distupted by the pro-Trump mob on 6 January 2021.
Eastman cited attorney-client privilege as to why the documents shouldn't be disclosed.
On that note, the House Select Committee argued in that attorney-client privilege was potentially voided by the "crime/fraud exception" to the confidentiality between attorneys and their clients.
In simple words, communications may not be protected by confidentiality regulations if an attorney has been found to assisting the client a criminal act.
On 6 January 2021, a huge mob attacked the Capitol Building in Washington DC, attempting to disrupt the joint session of Congress that was counting votes to formalize President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 elections.
The mob comprised of Donald Trump supporters, who alleged that the election had been conducted fraudulently.