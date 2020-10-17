Ardern’s Labour Party Wins NZ Polls, First Majority Since 1996

This is the first time a leader has reportedly achieved an absolute majority since New Zealand adopted a proportional voting system in 1996. Parties over the last few years have governed through alliances.

Ardern’s ability to successfully fight the COVID-19 crisis is being attributed as one of the key reasons for her soaring popularity.

While addressing her supporters in Auckland on Saturday, 17 October, Jacinda Ardern said, “Over the next three years there is much work to do. We will build back better from the COVID crisis. We have the mandate to accelerate our response and our recovery,” reported Hindustan Times.