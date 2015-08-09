World Indigenous Peoples Day – Time to End the Hypocrisy?

A careful reading of Achebe’s piece and Conrad’s novella makes the point clear. Conrad, to illustrate the ambiguity of a European mind, dehumanises Africans. While the book may not have posed a problem for its readers at the time of its release by an account of the ‘dark’ continent, but in the postcolonial globalised world, the reading is increasingly unsettling. The European chauvinism is rampant in the way the book describes the natives as unearthly savages, almost comparing them to animals in the jungle. Unlike the expressive details of the European characters, Africans are portrayed as if they are formless mass of nondescript characteristics. The colonising European point of view reigns supreme here.

Conrad may write powerful and articulate sentences, but he compromises African identity in order to examine white psyche. It’s the classic case of Europeans terming non-Europeans, especially Africans, the less-civilised, thus recycling and perpetuating the racist notions that continue to haunt our world. Even in the writings of the much lauded VS Naipaul, the third world is made of ‘half-made’ societies.