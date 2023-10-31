At Least 100 Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza's Jabalia Refugee Camp

At least 100 people were killed and over 150 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday, 31 October, the health ministry said.

According to officials, Israel's fighter jets destroyed an entire residential block in the camp using six aerial bombs.

Gravest attack: Gaza's health ministry claimed that the strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp are possibly Israel's gravest attack against the territory so far.

In a number of videos going viral on social media, several onlookers can be seen standing on the edges of craters even as officials and ordinary residents continued their search for survivors.