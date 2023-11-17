'Strongly Condemn Civilian Deaths': PM Modi on Israel-Hamas Conflict

PM Modi addressing the 14th BRICS summit in 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India "strongly condemns the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas," while addressing the inaugural session of the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit on Friday, 17 November.
"We all are seeing that new challenges are emerging from the events in the West Asia region. India has condemned the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7. We have exercised restraint as well. We have given emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy," PM Modi added.
PM Modi stressed the responsible use of technology in his address, highlighting India's belief that technological advancements should not widen the gap between different global regions. He announced India's initiative to host the Artificial Global Partnership Summit next month, aiming to promote responsible AI use.
Additionally, PM Modi mentioned providing humanitarian aid to Palestine after discussions with President Mahmoud Abbas, emphasizing the importance of unity among Global South nations for the greater global good.
PM Modi noted the emerging voice of the Global South, attributing it to collaborative efforts and shared priorities among over 100 countries and referenced the previous year's G20 Summit, highlighting the focus on people-centric development.
