Many Palestinians Dead In Israeli Strike on Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza: Hamas

Several displaced people, who has taken shelter at a church compound in Gaza, have been killed and injured after an Israeli strike late on Thursday night, the Hamas-controlled interior ministry has claimed.

According to news agency AFP, the ministry said that the strike left a "large number of martyrs and injured" at the compound of St Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza on Thursday, 19 October.

Even as the 'war' between Israel and Hamas enters the 13th day, and Tel Aviv continues its air strikes in the Palestinian enclave, witnesses told AFP the strike appeared to have been aimed at a target close to the place of worship where many Gazans had taken refuge.

The attack comes two days after an alleged airstrike at Gaza's al-Ahli hospital, which killed at least 500 people on Wednesday, 18 October.

(This story will be updated with more details.)