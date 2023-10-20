Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Many Palestinians Dead In Israeli Strike on Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza: Hamas

Many Palestinians Dead In Israeli Strike on Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza: Hamas

A number of Palestinian families were reportedly taking shelter at the premises at the time of the explosion.
The Quint
World
Published:

Several people are feared dead after a blast occurred at a building on the premises of the St Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza on Thursday, 19 October.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Several people are feared dead after a blast occurred at a building on the premises of the St Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza on Thursday, 19 October.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Several displaced people, who has taken shelter at a church compound in Gaza, have been killed and injured after an Israeli strike late on Thursday night, the Hamas-controlled interior ministry has claimed.

According to news agency AFP, the ministry said that the strike left a "large number of martyrs and injured" at the compound of St Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza on Thursday, 19 October.

Even as the 'war' between Israel and Hamas enters the 13th day, and Tel Aviv continues its air strikes in the Palestinian enclave, witnesses told AFP the strike appeared to have been aimed at a target close to the place of worship where many Gazans had taken refuge.

The attack comes two days after an alleged airstrike at Gaza's al-Ahli hospital, which killed at least 500 people on Wednesday, 18 October.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

Also ReadIsrael, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Who Attacked Al-Ahil Hospital in Gaza?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT