Israel’s 4th General Elections in 2 Yrs to Decide Netanyahu’s Fate

The Israeli government is dispatching special polling stations and vehicles to allow voters to vote safely amid the pandemic. The government has accommodated for up to 15 percent of the electorate voting as part of the absentee ballot for those in quarantine.

The votes will be tallied separately in Jerusalem, reported AP.

No party has attained a majority in the Parliament in an Israeli election, and the final winner emerges after backroom coalition talks once election results are announced, reported Reuters.