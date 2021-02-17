Meena Harris Accused of Using Aunt Kamala’s Identity for Business

Advisors to the newly-installed Biden administration are growing increasing uncomfortable with ethical questions raised over the conduct of Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris, who allegedly uses her aunt’s identity in promoting her own lifestyle brand, reports the Los Angeles Times.
The report sets the context of its theme on the “Today” show, on which Meena Harris appeared to talk about her aunt’s campaign, just five days before Kamala Harris’ swearing in ceremony.
According to the report, a While House official said he was taken aback by the TV show segment, while adding that Meena Harris, who worked on the campaign without pay, wouldn’t have been so visible had she not been the Vice President’s niece.
What sweat over a sweatshirt?
White House insiders fear that the blurring of boundaries between Meena Harris’ business ventures and her proximity and use of symbols associated with her aunt could spell trouble for the Vice President’s office, the report says.
Following the victory of Biden, Meena Harris had been asked by the transition team’s ethics lawyers to refrain from producing clothes or write books using her aunt’s identity, as products using the Vice President’s name that were sold earlier were prohibited under current rules.
Is Meena Harris alone?
President Joe Biden had recently faced flak after his brother Frank Biden flaunted his connections to the White House in an attempt to promote a law firm the latter works with in Florida.
What is Meena’s Indian controversy about?
While Phenomenal continues to sell in the online store along with a sweatshirt that reads “I am speaking”, which was Kamala Hariss’ response to former Vice President Mike Pence during a debate, Meena Harris had recently been vocal about the farmers protest in India.
Asserting that democracy is under assault, Harris said that everyone should be outraged by India’s “internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protests.”
What is Meena Hariss’ Response?
While Meena Harris refused to offer a written response to Los Angeles Times, a statement sent on her behalf by a public relations firm said that said that she adhered to all legal and ethical standards.
While it is not known if Vice President Kamala Harris has had a word with Meena on this, Richard Painter, the ethics czar for President George W Bush, told LA Times that the VP could legally prevent her family members from using her name and plead them to not get on planes with contributors.
