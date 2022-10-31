Anti-Hijab Protests: Iran Teen Chef's Death Puts a Spotlight on Young Victims

The Iranian youth have remained at the forefront of the protests, and have refused to deescalate demonstrations even after several provocations from security forces.

Turning up in huge numbers at marches, protests, the students and youths have driven the protest to a point where it may have gotten too much for the IRGC.

However, these youths are the main target of retaliatory killings, assault, illegal detention and torture, both physical and mental, while in custody.