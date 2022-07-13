Indigenous Teen Set Ablaze for 'Speaking in Otomi' at High School in Mexico

In a horrific racial attack, Juan Zamorano, an Indigenous minor, was set ablaze by his classmates "for speaking in Otomi" at a high school in Mexico's Queretaro on 6 June.

The 14-year-old was released from the hospital this week after receiving treatment for second and third-degree burns, AFP reported.

The city's State prosecutors have declared that they will probe the incident, with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador suggesting that the country's attorney general's office may take care of the case.

"We cannot forget the case of Juan Zamorano...his only crime was speaking Otomi," Lopez Obrador's spokesperson, Jesus Ramirez, tweeted in Spanish on Monday, 11 July.