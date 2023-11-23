7.25 Lakhs in 4 Years: Indians Form 3rd Highest Illegal Immigrant Populous in US

There are about 725,000 Indian illegal immigrants in the US, making it the third largest population of unauthorised immigrants, according to new Pew Research Centre estimates.

The study, conducted by the Washington-based think-tank, shows that the United States witnessed the largest influx of illegal migrants from neighbouring Mexico (6.4 million), followed by El Salvador (8 lakh) and India during 2017-2021.

The total unauthorised immigrant population in the United States reached 10.5 million in 2021, accounting for 3% of the total US population and 22% of the foreign-born population. The 10.5 million immigrant population in 2021 remained below the peak of 12.2 million in 2007, the study stated.