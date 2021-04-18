‘Enough Is Enough’: Sikh Families in Grief After US Mass Shooting

At least four Sikhs were killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx company facility in Indianapolis by a 19-year-old former employee late on Thursday, 15 April, according to the Sikh Coalition. “Sadly, we acknowledge that this number is subject to change for the worse, as more information becomes publicly available and those who were injured are being treated at the area hospitals,” the Sikh Coalition said in their latest release issued on 17 April.

Officials said the gunman killed himself after murdering eight people, wounding at least seven, at the parcel service company where a “significant” number of employees are Sikhs.