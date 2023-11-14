Studying Abroad: 1 in Every 4 Foreign Students in US is Now From India

More than half the international students pursuing higher studies in the US belong to India (~ 25%) and China (~ 27%) combined, according to data released by the US government.

The number of international students studying in the US crossed the one million mark for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020-22, according to the Open Doors 2023 Report on International Education Exchange released on 13 November. While China topped as the source nation, with over 289,000 Chinese students in the US in 2022-23, a decrease of 0.2 percent compared to the previous academic year, India was a close second.

The number of Indian students, pursuing various levels of academic courses, in the current academic year was recorded over 268,000 – a whopping increase of 35 percent as compared to 2021-22.