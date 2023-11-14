Studying Abroad: 1 in Every 4 Foreign Students in US is Now From India

The number of Indian students, pursuing various levels of academic courses, in the current academic year was recorded over 268,000 – a whopping increase of 35 percent as compared to 2021-22.
More than half the international students pursuing higher studies in the US belong to India (~ 25%) and China (~ 27%) combined, according to data released by the US government.
The number of international students studying in the US crossed the one million mark for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020-22, according to the Open Doors 2023 Report on International Education Exchange released on 13 November. While China topped as the source nation, with over 289,000 Chinese students in the US in 2022-23, a decrease of 0.2 percent compared to the previous academic year, India was a close second.
The report is sponsored by the US Department of State with funding provided by the US government and is published by the Institute of International Education.
“1,057,188 international students from more than 210 places of origin studied at US higher education institutions during the 2022-23 academic year, a 12 percent increase compared to the previous academic year. This is the fastest growth rate in more than 40 years,” Assistant US Secretary of State Lee Satterfield said while releasing the report on 13 November, Monday in Washington.
While the number of new enrollments by foreign students increased by 14 percent in 2022-23 as compared to the previous academic year, the total number of international students increased by 12 percent.
For the first time since 2014-15, international student enrollment increased across all academic levels in 2022-23. According to the Open Doors report:
The enrollment of foreign graduate students for master’s, doctorates and/or other professional degrees recorded the maximum increase of 21 percent.
Undergraduate student enrollment witnessed growth, albeit 1 percent, for the first time in five years.
The number of international students pursuing non-degree study grew at a rate of 28 percent and currently stands at 43,766.
The number of students pursuing Optional Practical Training (OPT), or post-study work opportunities, grew for the first time in three years at 8 percent with 198,793 students enrolled.
While India and China make up for nearly 53 percent of the total international students pursuing higher studies in the US, this is followed by South Korea (4.1 percent), Canada (2.6 percent), and Vietnam (2.1 percent).
There are over 126,000 (an increase of 2.3 percent as compared to 2021-22) Chinese graduates enrolled in various educational institutions in the US this year. Meanwhile, there are more than 165,000 Indian graduates in the US in 2022-23, a whopping increase of 62.6 percent as compared to the previous academic year.
There are not only more Indian graduates in the US, the number of Indians pursuing OPT is also more than that of Chinese students. While over 69,000 Indians are pursuing OPT in the US (an increase of 1.3 percent as compared to 2021-22), there are over 55,000 Chinese students (an increase of 7.7 percent) in this arena as per the report.
In addition, the report pointed out that 23 of the top 25 sources of origin recorded an increase in the total number of international students, while 14 returned to the pre-pandemic levels.
Furthermore, eight of the top 25 reached all-time international student highs:
It is important to note that an African country – Ghana – has, for the first time, made it to the list of top 25 countries of origin of international students in the US.
The report stated that Sub-Saharan Africa had the highest rate of growth among world regions, growing by 18 percent. Nigeria is the second African country in the top-25 list of places of origin, with over 17,600 students in the US, a rise of 22.2 percent as compared to the previous academic year.
A majority – over 55 percent – of the international students have enrolled themselves in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields.
According to the report, over 240,000 international students studied Math and Computer Science (23 percent) and over 202,000 studied engineering (19 percent).
Other popular fields include business and management (15 percent), social sciences (8 percent), physical and life sciences (8 percent), and the fine and applied arts (5 percent).
Meanwhile, California hosts the maximum number of international students in the US, followed by New York, Texas, Massachusetts, and Illinois.
Moreover, the primary source of funding for a majority – nearly 56.6 percent – of international students has been personal or family – followed by their university or college in the US, and current employment.
