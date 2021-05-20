Indian Staffer, for Whom NZ High Commission Had Sought O2, Dies

In early May, the New Zealand High Commission had tweeted asking for an oxygen cylinder to treat a local staff member. At the time, it was a locally hired staff member who was in a serious health condition; none of the diplomatic staff in India had contracted the virus then.

After the New Zealand High Commission requested help from Youth Congress president Srinivas BV for an oxygen cylinder, Srinivas had responded: “Right away. Please share further details in DM.” In a few hours, workers reached the High Commission with cylinders, and Srinivas tweeted: “We have reached New Zealand High Commission with oxygen cylinders. Please open the gates and save a soul on time.”

Later however, the diplomatic mission deleted the tweet and apologised.

"We are trying all sources to arrange for oxygen cylinders urgently and our appeal has unfortunately been misinterpreted, for which we are sorry," the high commission said in a follow-up tweet.